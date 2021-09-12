Great North Run 2021: Thousands set for event's return
Thousands of people will take to the streets of Tyneside later for the 40th staging of the Great North Run.
Last year's event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and organisers have changed the half-marathon's route this year to aid social distancing.
Participants will start and finish in Newcastle rather than make their way to South Shields.
Runners will have timeslots which replace the traditional mass start for the world's biggest half-marathon.
About 57,000 people are expected to take part, The Great North Run Company said, raising millions of pounds for charity.
The new route will see runners cross the Tyne Bridge twice and make their way through Newcastle city centre before finishing on the Great North Road.
Four NHS workers will get the event under way in recognition of the health service's efforts during the pandemic.
Sir Brendan Foster, who helped launch the event in 1981, said it had been "a tough task" organising this year's run.
"It's been really difficult. For the last 18 months, the whole nation and world have had awful times.
"The pandemic has separated people, but the Great North Run is all about being together.
"When the vaccine came around we started thinking maybe we can [stage it this year] so we made all kinds of contingency plans.
"Here we are. It's different. It's a one-off."
A number of elite athletes will also be taking part with star names including Scotland's Eilish McColgan, who is looking to emulate her mum Liz who was victorious three times in the 1990s.
The event will once again be broadcast live on the BBC.
On Saturday, thousands of youngsters took part in junior and mini events on Newcastle and Gateshead quaysides.
