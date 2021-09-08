Coxhoe crash: Man killed was much-loved, family says
- Published
A man who died when the car he was in left a road and crashed into a field was "much-loved" and would be greatly missed, his family said.
Ryan Turner, 27, was in a grey BMW when it came off the A688 between Bowburn and Coxhoe roundabouts near Durham.
Lyndsey Watkins, 31, who was in the same car was also pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday morning.
Durham Police said an investigation into what happened was under way.
In a statement, Mr Turner's family said: "Ryan was a much-loved daddy, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend who will be greatly missed."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.