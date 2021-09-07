Coxhoe crash: Woman killed was much-loved mother, say family
A woman who died in a car crash on Sunday was a "much-loved" mother, her family has said.
Lyndsey Watkins, 31, was in the grey BMW when it crashed into a field off the A688 between Bowburn and Coxhoe roundabouts near Durham.
A man in the same car also died, Durham Police said.
In a statement released through police, her family said: "It is with deepest regret that we announce the death of our sister, Lyndsey."
They added: "She was a much-loved mam, sister, auntie, granddaughter and cousin, and will be sadly missed."
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
