Cambridge University: Stanley councillor turns down place
An 18-year-old councillor has turned down a place at Cambridge University so he can serve his community.
Sam McMahon was elected to Stanley Town Council in County Durham in May after he had secured a place at Cambridge.
Mr McMahon, who represents the South Moor seat, is believed to be one of the youngest deputy leaders in the country.
He said he was "really passionate and proud of my community" and would now instead study social science at Durham University.
"While I was honoured to be offered a place at a great university, I decided that my real desire was to try to do something to help the people and the area where I grew up," he said.
He gained three A*s and one A in his A-levels at Durham Sixth Form Centre.
'Win-win situation'
"Cambridge is an amazing university, but so is Durham," he said.
"By opting to study here, I can still serve the people of my community and still focus on my studies. It was a win-win situation really.
"When it comes down to it, I'm lucky enough to be able to pursue my academic studies at one of the best universities in the country and give my time to people who need a little help."
His mother, Angela, and brother, Joe, also serve on the town council and his father, Darren, runs the PACT House - a cafe and training centre that provides food, hygiene products and clothing to vulnerable and homeless people, as well as a food bank, radio station and toy bank.
