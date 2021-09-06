BBC News

Two people killed in single car Coxhoe crash

Two people died when the car they were travelling in left a road and crashed into a field.

The grey BMW veered off the A688 while travelling north between the Coxhoe and Bowburn roundabouts at about 01:30 BST on Sunday.

A man and woman from the car were pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesman for Durham Police said.

"Their families have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers," he added.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

