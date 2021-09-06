Newcastle United fans jailed for storming Burnley pub
A group of "reckless" football fans who stormed a pub and left a "trail of destruction" have been jailed.
The Newcastle United supporters brandished a pool cue and bar stools at Burnley's Turf Hotel on the day their two clubs met in the Premier League.
They pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to violent disorder and were also banned from attending matches for up to eight years.
Police said their actions, in December 2019, were "totally unacceptable".
After two of the men - Peter Wakenshaw and Darren Wade - were ejected from the Yorkshire Street pub for chanting and singing Newcastle United songs during the game's second half, they left with a third man before returning as part of a larger group "looking for a fight", Lancashire Police said.
They fled a few minutes later, at about 16:35 GMT, with officers having been called.
PC Dan Fish said: "The actions of these men were violent, aggressive and extremely reckless.
"The group effectively stormed the Turf Hotel, a well-known pub for Burnley fans, before making off from the scene having left a trail of destruction.
"I've no doubt Wakenshaw and Wade first entered the bar looking to cause trouble."
Nine of the group have been jailed after sentencing on Thursday and Friday, while one man was given a suspended prison sentence. An 11th man will be sentenced in January.
They are:
- Craig Heward, 39, Barton Close, Wallsend, North Tyneside, was jailed for 25 months with an eight-year football banning order.
- Brian Hindmarch, 52, Leam Lane Estate, Gateshead, was jailed for 25 months with a six-year banning order.
- Peter Wakenshaw, 51, Muswell Hill, Scotswood, Newcastle, was jailed for 27 months with a six-year banning order.
- Michael O'Brien, 55, Beresford Gardens, Byker, Newcastle, was jailed for 24 months with a six-year banning order.
- Nicolas Henderson, 52, Millfield Road, Newcastle, was jailed for 28 months with an eight-year banning order.
- Douglas Waugh, 53, Cardonnel Street, North Shields, North Tyneside, was jailed for 19 months with a six-year banning order.
- Darren Wade, 49, Druridge House, North Shields, North Tyneside, was jailed for 18 months with a six-year banning order.
- Michael Maylia, 54, Coniston, Gateshead, was jailed for 19 months with a six-year banning order.
- Anthony Smith, 57, Burn Gardens, Easington, County Durham, was jailed for 24 months with a seven-year banning order.
- Luke Smith, 20, Quarry Road, Sunderland, jailed for 18 months, suspended for two years, 200 hours community service, and a three-year banning order.
- Thomas Young, 53, The Haven, Newbiggin, Northumberland, will be sentenced in January.
