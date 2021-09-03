A69 dashcam appeal after man injured by object hitting car
Police are urgently appealing for dashcam footage after a driver was critically injured.
The man was on the A69 near Horsley in Northumberland at about 11:15 BST on Thursday when an object hit his car.
It came from a moving 4x4 which was towing a trailer and "significantly" damaged the man's windscreen, Northumbria Police said.
The 40-year-old man was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition, officers said.
Detectives are trying to find out what happened and are asking any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.
They would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the 4x4 earlier that day when they believe it was driven through Jesmond, Newcastle city centre and then westbound on the A69.
