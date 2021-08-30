Man critical after incident outside South Shields nightclub
- Published
A man is in critical condition in hospital after an incident outside a nightclub on South Tyneside.
Emergency services were called to the area near Roxanne's in South Shields at about 03:30 BST.
A second man was also taken to South Tyneside District Hospital for treatment, the North East Ambulance Service said.
Coston Drive was closed between Ocean Road and Mile End Road while police continued their inquiries.
