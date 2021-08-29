County Durham crash: Woman, 18, dies and three seriously injured
An 18-year-old woman has died and three others have been seriously injured after a car crashed into a wall.
A silver Ford Fiesta crashed on Saturday at about 18:20 BST in Potterhouse Lane, Pity Me, County Durham.
The woman, who was in the back of the car, died at the scene, Durham Constabulary said.
The 18-year-old male driver and two other passengers, a man, 18, and a 17-year-old girl, were taken to hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the car prior to the crash.
