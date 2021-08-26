Houghton-le-Spring crash: Woman, 52, in police pursuit dies
A woman who was a passenger in car which hit a wall as it was being pursued by police has died.
Paula Tiffin, 52, was injured when the Renault Megane crashed in Dairy Lane, Houghton-le-Spring, on Wearside, at about 02:20 BST on Monday.
The 25-year-old man who was at the wheel of the car and was also injured has been charged with a number of driving offences.
He appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court earlier.
A further charge of causing death by dangerous driving may also be brought against him, police said.
The Renault was being followed by officers from Durham Police as the chase had begun in that force's area before crossing into the neighbouring Northumbria Police patch.
A 51-year-old woman who was also in the car remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is conducting its own investigation.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.