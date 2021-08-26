Frankie and the Heartstrings heartbroken over drummer's death
- Published
The drummer in the Sunderland indie band Frankie and the Heartstrings has died.
The band confirmed on social media Dave Harper, who was in his 40s, died in hospital on Wednesday night.
A tweet from the band said they were "heartbroken" to hear about his death and described him as "an unforgettable legend".
Harper, from Murton, was also known for being one of the owners of Sunderland's Pop Recs in High Street West.
The band's tweet said: "We are desperately sad to announce that our dearest friend and drummer Dave Harper passed away in hospital."
The band added: "Where do we even start to describe what kind of person he was and what he meant to so many.
"This legend was unforgettable and we're heartbroken over this loss."
We are desperately sad to announce that our dearest friend and drummer Dave Harper passed away in hospital last night. Where do we even start to describe what kind of person he was and what he meant to so many. This legend was unforgettable and we’re heartbroken over this loss pic.twitter.com/7gB7BwSqMD— Frankie Heartstrings (@FrankieStrings) August 26, 2021
The band opened Pop Recs to sell their own album in 2013 after realising there were few bricks-and-mortar stores left to sell it.
The shop, in Sunderland's former tourist information office, was originally only meant to be open for a few weeks.
But the band kept it going and it also became a community hub, hosting regular music tuition plus poetry, stitching and toddler groups and hosted in-store gigs by acts including Franz Ferdinand and James Bay.
The band moved out in July 2015 after Sunderland City Council, which owned the building, sold it for student flats.
The shop then moved to Stockton Road and then more recently to High Street West.
The shop remembered Harper on Facebook, saying the drummer was "the most wonderful father, friend, husband, songwriter, drummer and do-gooder".
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the death of our amazing friend Dave Harper. Dave was the most...Posted by Pop Recs Ltd on Thursday, August 26, 2021
Further tributes have been paid on social media.
The Futureheads posted they were "heartbroken" to hear the news.
Struggling with this. He was a brother to us all. We’re heartbroken. https://t.co/V3aPX3QdFT— The Futureheads (@thefutureheads) August 26, 2021
Sage Gateshead said it was "sad news".
So sorry to hear this sad news. Sending love to anyone hit by Dave's loss today.— Sage Gateshead (@Sage_Gateshead) August 26, 2021
The Cultural Spring project, which encourages young people to get involved with the arts, said Harper was "a powerhouse of Sunderland's music scene".
So sorry to hear of the passing of Dave Harper, of @FrankieStrings. Dave was a powerhouse of #Sunderland's music scene and instrumental to the success of @poprecsltd. A hugely talented drummer who helped nurture a generation of musicians. Condolences from @Cultural_Spring team. pic.twitter.com/deDGaEZarO— The Cultural Spring (@Cultural_Spring) August 26, 2021
The cause of his death has not yet been made public.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.