Lisa Shaw: Presenter's death due to complications of Covid vaccine
- Published
A radio presenter died due to complications from the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, a coroner has found.
Lisa Shaw, who worked for BBC Radio Newcastle, died at the age of 44 in May after developing headaches a week after getting her first dose of the vaccine.
Newcastle coroner Karen Dilks heard she suffered blood clots in the brain which ultimately led to her death.
The inquest heard the condition linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine was very rare.
The coroner said: "Lisa died due to complications of an AstraZeneca Covid vaccination."
'Severe headache'
Ms Shaw, a mother of one from Consett, received her first dose of the vaccine on 29 April.
On 13 May she was taken by ambulance to University Hospital of North Durham after having a headache for several days.
In a statement, Dr John Holmes who treated her said she complained of having a "severe headache shooting and stabbing" across her forehead and behind her eyes.
Tests were carried out and blood clots were found in her brain, prompting her to be moved to the neurology specialist unit at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI).
Dr Christopher Johnson, a consultant in anaesthetics and intensive care at the RVI, said Ms Shaw had been conscious for several days and was being treated for the clots with drugs which seemed to be successful.
An estimated 89% of adults in the UK have now had at least one Covid jab, and about 77% of adults have had both doses, but many people under 30 are yet to receive theirs.
According to the UK medical regulator, 309 cases of major blood clots occurred in the period up to mid-May 2021.
Most were after the first AstraZeneca vaccine but 15 cases have been reported after a second dose. There were 56 deaths.
This is out of a total of more than 23 million first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 9 million second doses which have been given in the UK.