Three hurt in police pursuit Houghton-le-Spring crash
- Published
Three people were seriously injured when a car crashed while being pursued by police on Wearside.
They were travelling in a Renault Megane which hit a wall in Dairy Lane, Houghton-le-Spring, early on Monday.
The pursuit, by a Durham Constabulary vehicle, had begun in its force area before crossing the border into the Northumbria force area.
Northumbria Police is investigating and the case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
It happened at 02:20 BST, and the 25-year-old male driver, along with two female passengers, aged 51 and 52, were taken to hospital, where they remain with serious injuries.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is a matter of course in incidents of this nature, who have confirmed they will also be conducting an investigation."
