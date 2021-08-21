Final photos for Northern Photography prize revealed
Finalists for a crime author's photography prize have been announced.
The Northern Photography Prize attracted hundreds of entries with amateur photographers tasked with "capturing the spirit and heart of north-east England".
The prize was set up by LJ Ross who has set many of her murder mysteries at the region's landmarks.
There were two categories - landscape and portrait - with the winners to be revealed on 30 September.
The finalists for the landscape category are:
Overlooking Cowbar and Boulby Cliffs by Kerry Adams, from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, who said: "I took this photograph on my first trip to this picturesque stretch along the North East coast.
"All of a sudden, the sun broke through and lit the quaint cottages and landscape up beautifully."
Pure Gold by Ian Bell, from north Northumberland, who said: "I took this picture at the southern end of Alnmouth beach.
"I wanted to shoot this location as I had seen an image shot here during a storm but thought it would make a good sunrise location."
A Snow Angel of the North by David Minihane, from Cork, Ireland, who said: "A unique viewpoint of this iconic landmark of the north east of England taken on a cold wintry January morning."
The Bathing House by Chris Moors and Cristina Babures, from Whitley Bay, who said: "We were hopping along the coast in search of an interesting sunset.
"The long exposure of the tide lapping over the rocks made for a mood, other-worldly image."
The North East Coast Is Our Very Own Pot of Gold by Michelle Williams, from New Hartley, Northumberland, who said: "As I drove along the coast, directly in front of me, one of the widest rainbows I've ever seen appeared before my eyes and I instantly knew this was something special."
The finalists for the portrait prize are:
Disciple by David Coser, from Hartlepool, who said: "I wanted to capture the character of a homeless man called Carl.
"I called the image Disciple because of his relationship to God but also the fact that his hood looks like a crown of thorns."
Couple Walk Amongst The Daffodils and Cherry Blossom at the Alnwick Garden by Lynsey McEwen, from North Tyneside, who said: "Seeing this elegant older couple holding hands and admiring the new spring growth of daffodils and cherry blossom seemed such a hopeful and optimistic image."
Music in Northumberland Street by Cameron Pearce, from Alnwick, Northumberland, who said: "This local busker was passionately performing amazing music, but sadly not many people noticed him.
"He was not performing for the people or the money but for himself."
James by Helen Rowlands, from Gateshead, who said: "James, one of the nicest people I know.
"Always positive, homeless and deserted by the system. He makes me smile whenever I see him, so it's good to see him smile too."
On Reflection by Louise Warburton, from Whitley Bay, who said: "My friend's daughter was running in and out of the water at Whitley Bay and for the one moment she stood still, I captured her before stepping into the water while it was all still."
All pictures are subject to copyright.