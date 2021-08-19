Army personnel to help North East Ambulance Service
By Sharon Barbour
BBC Look North
Published
The army has been called in to help the North East Ambulance Service cope with what it says is unprecedented demand.
Last month it answered almost 45,000 calls, the highest number since records began, and ambulances attended almost 3,500 category one calls.
A group of 25 military personnel has been drafted in and completed training.
They will be driving patients who do not need emergency care - or clinical care offered by paramedics - but do need to be taken to hospital.
'Boost to resources'
It is understood to be the first time the army have been called into to help the ambulance service in this way.
NEAS patient transport vehicles will be used, and someone who works for the service will also be in attendance.
Vicky Court, assistant chief operating officer at NEAS, said: "This boost to our resources will ensure everyone continues to get the care they need by freeing up paramedics to be more available to attend potentially life-threatening incidents.
"If you are worried about your health but it is not an emergency, please use 111 to be directed to the best service for your needs."
