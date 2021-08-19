Durham prison officer guilty of misconduct over sexual activity
A prison officer has been found guilty of misconduct after he demanded sexual favours from 12 female inmates in return for cell privileges.
David Whitfield, 36, of Colman Avenue in South Shields, took advantage of the women between 2011 and 2016 at HMP Low Newton in Durham.
Following a trial at Teesside Crown Court, he was convicted of committing misconduct in a public office. He was cleared of sexual assault on one woman.
He will be sentenced later.
The court heard he abused his position of power to "extract or encourage" the inmates to carry out sex acts.
Prosecutor Anne Richardson said Whitfield would enter one prisoner's cell while she was naked and brush against her.
The pair regularly engaged in sex acts although it did not progress to intercourse, the jury was told.
In return, she was given advance warning of cell searches and any confiscated items would be given back to her.
'Wanted a little show'
Whitfield would also watch the inmates through their cell hatch and indicate he wanted them to undress and touch themselves.
On visits to one woman he told her he "wanted a little show", Ms Richardson said.
He also asked whether he could have sex with her on her birthday, but the woman was moved to a different wing.
"Flirtatious banter" with another inmate progressed to Whitfield watching her getting dressed and undressed, and rubbing cream into her body, the prosecution said.
On other occasions she would "dance provocatively" for him as he watched.
In return for cell search warnings, she also allowed Whitfield to slap her bottom and fondle her in a cleaning cupboard, prosecutors added.
Whitfield denied all the allegations and his barristers argued he had been the victim of prison gossip.
