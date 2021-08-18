Greenhead crash: Lorry driver killed on A69
A lorry driver was killed when his vehicle was in collision with a car, police have said.
The HGV and car collided at about 08:45 BST on the A69 at Greenhead in Northumberland.
Northumbria Police said the 41-year-old lorry driver died at the scene.
A spokesman said his family were being supported and an investigation was under way. Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
