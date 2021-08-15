Newcastle Central Station revamp finally to begin
The £4m redevelopment of Newcastle's Victorian Central Station is finally due to begin next month.
The revamp was approved in February 2019 with completion expected this year but it has been significantly delayed.
The plans include two new entrances for the Grade I-listed building, a new concourse and relocated taxi rank and car parks.
North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), which is funding the work, said it was "vital" for the future.
LEP investment board chair Andrew Moffat said: "Newcastle Central Station is one of the busiest transport hubs in the North East and the latest round of works will ensure people and goods can continue to travel fast and efficiently across our region, and the country."
"The Central Gateway project is vital in ensuring Newcastle Central Station can accommodate growing passenger numbers and the introduction of new lines and services in the future."
One of the station's new entrances will be built on Central Parkway, opposite the Centre for Life, leading passengers down a newly built concourse towards the platforms, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The second will be located at the front of the station on Neville Street.
It was planned that the adjacent Orchard Street tunnel would be pedestrianised with taxis relocated to the current site of the short-stay car park.
However, this is now said to be "under review", with discussions over how well it would work in practice.
The short-stay car park will move into the current long-stay car park to the east of the station.
Earlier renovation of the station included the creation of a glass portico where ticket machines and cafes are now located.
