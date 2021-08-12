Paul Robson to repay £10k blackmailed from victim
- Published
A cage fighter who murdered his ex-partner after blackmailing her over her unlawful relationship with a teenage boy has been ordered to repay £10,000.
Paul Robson killed Caroline Kayll at her Northumberland home in November having previously blackmailed her for £29,000.
He also tried to kill the 15-year-old boy Ms Kayll was in the unlawful relationship with.
A Newcastle Crown Court judge made a confiscation order for £10,343.92.
Robson, 50, was jailed for life with a minimum of 35 years in March after being found guilty of murder and attempted murder.
The former MMA fighter from Wallsend attacked Ms Kayll and the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at her home in Linton, near Ashington.
Robson, who has 21 convictions for 92 offences over more than three decades, kicked Ms Kayll in the head while wearing heavy work boots, slashed her with knives and may have strangled her, his trial heard.
She later died in hospital from catastrophic brain injuries and the 15-year-old was seriously injured.
Both the victims were sprayed with ammonia - which Robson had armed himself with along with screwdrivers, pliers and a wrench - and had their phones taken so they could not call for help.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.