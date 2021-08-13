Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Nissan engineer Anna Nicholson's shot put dream
- Published
An engineer is swapping car production for shot putting as she aims for success at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Anna Nicholson, from Newcastle, who works for Japanese manufacturer Nissan at its Sunderland plant, said being selected was a 10-year dream come true.
The 26-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, will compete in F35 Shot Put.
Ms Nicholson, originally from Carlisle, made ParalympicsGB after outstanding performances in the qualifying rounds.
She first displayed her talent at school and has been competing professionally since she was 15.
The athlete also holds a Masters degree in chemical engineering and joined Nissan in 2017 as an engineering graduate in the plant's trim and chassis department.
"I'm incredibly proud to be selected to represent Great Britain at the Paralympic Games," she said.
"My team at Nissan have been a great support to me while I've been doing my training and helping me strike a great work life and training balance."
Her individual competition is held on 2 September and will take place at 01:30 BST (09:30 local time).
Alan Johnson, vice president of manufacturing, at Nissan's Sunderland plant, said Ms Nicholson was "an outstanding role model".
"Her ability to combine excellence at work with hitting the highest heights as an athlete demonstrates what can be achieved through talent, hard work and exceptional dedication," he said.
"The team at the plant is hugely proud of Anna and we wish her the very best of luck in Tokyo."
The Paralympic Games begin on 24 August.
