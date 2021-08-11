Durham University probes Kanye costume video
A university is investigating after video emerged appearing to show a white partygoer with his face painted black, apparently dressed as Kanye West.
Durham University condemned the "unacceptable" social media post, which it said may have come from a student.
In the video the man dressed as Kanye is seen alongside a woman appearing to play estranged wife Kim Kardashian.
In September one man lost his place at the university after making "utterly abhorrent" comments in a chat group.
It is not known if the man at the party - which shows other people dressed in costumes - is a student himself.
The university said racism had no place there.
"We have been made aware of an unacceptable post on social media that we understand may have been posted by a Durham student," it said on a Twitter thread.
"Racism has no place at Durham University, and we believe everybody has the right to live, work and study in a safe, respectful and inclusive environment."
It said the post "violated the values and behaviours" it upheld as a university community and advised any students affected by it to contact their college or student support and wellbeing team.
"Our students are regularly reminded to display positive and collegial conduct, and exercise responsibility and respect for others, particularly through their social media interactions," it added.
