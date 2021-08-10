Esther Dingley: Missing hiker's boyfriend finds her body
- Published
The boyfriend of a British woman who went missing while hiking in the Pyrenees has found her body and belongings.
Esther Dingley from Durham disappeared on a solo trek in November sparking major searches by French and Spanish police and her partner Daniel Colegate.
A fragment of bone found in July was confirmed to be hers.
LBT Global, which is supporting the family, said an accident "is the most likely hypothesis".
A spokesman for the charity said Mr Colegate found his girlfriend's remains on Sunday afternoon close to where the bone fragment was discovered.
Since Ms Dingley vanished, her partner has walked hundreds of miles in the mountains on the French and Spanish border looking for signs of her.
"At this stage an accident is the most likely hypothesis, given the location and other early indications," the spokesman said.
"A full investigation is under way to confirm the details surrounding this tragedy.
"The family remain incredibly grateful for the efforts of the police units involved and their commitment to understanding the exact circumstances of Esther's death."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.