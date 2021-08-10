BBC News

North Tees Hospital has 10 years left, boss warns

image sourceNorth tees hospital
image captionPlans for a so-called super hospital were axed by the coalition government a decade ago for not being "affordable"

A crumbling hospital built in the 1960s has only 10 years left before a new one will be needed, a health boss has warned.

Staff at the University of North Tees Hospital in Stockton said it was "dingy and cluttered" and moving patients was a "daily challenge".

It also costs £8m a year for running repairs including roof leaks.

Julie Gillon, chief executive of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust, said a new hospital was needed.

The Department of Health has been approached for a comment.

'Funds diverted'

The hospital opened in the 1960s and was considered "state of the art" at the time.

image sourceBBC
image captionThe hospital opened in the 1960s and was considered "state of the art" at the time

Ms Gillon said: "We know we only have a 10-year lifespan left in terms of the building's concrete structure and infrastructure.

"Our staff want to work in a new-build, an airy, cosmetically-pleasing building.

"But they also want to work in a safe space and to achieve that we need a new build."

image sourceNorth Tees Hospital
image captionStaff say "getting patients from A to B" is a safety challenge

Hospital matron Alison McCullagh said: "To get patients to and from areas we have to go around equipment all the time.

"We've got trollies in corridors that should not really be there. It's a day-to-day challenge getting from A to B safely."

'Dingy and cluttered'

The trust's director of finance Neil Atkinson said: "The hospital is very dingy and cluttered and its look doesn't make a great impression for patients.

"We also have to put aside a lot of money for repairs, in the last few weeks we've had to fix a lot of roofing because we've had floods. This takes money away from frontline services."

image sourceNorth Tees hospital
image captionHospital bosses say a new hospital will be needed within a decade

Plans to build a so-called "super-hospital" for the area were mooted more than 20 years ago.

However, the project for the £460m 660-bed hospital at Wynyard Park, near Stockton, was axed in 2010 by the-then Treasury Chief Secretary Danny Alexander because it was not "affordable".

It would have replaced hospital buildings in Stockton and Hartlepool.

image sourceNorth tees hospital
image captionAbout £8m a year is being spent on repairs, including leaking roofs

