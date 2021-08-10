North Tees Hospital has 10 years left, boss warns
- Published
A crumbling hospital built in the 1960s has only 10 years left before a new one will be needed, a health boss has warned.
Staff at the University of North Tees Hospital in Stockton said it was "dingy and cluttered" and moving patients was a "daily challenge".
It also costs £8m a year for running repairs including roof leaks.
Julie Gillon, chief executive of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust, said a new hospital was needed.
The Department of Health has been approached for a comment.
'Funds diverted'
The hospital opened in the 1960s and was considered "state of the art" at the time.
Ms Gillon said: "We know we only have a 10-year lifespan left in terms of the building's concrete structure and infrastructure.
"Our staff want to work in a new-build, an airy, cosmetically-pleasing building.
"But they also want to work in a safe space and to achieve that we need a new build."
Hospital matron Alison McCullagh said: "To get patients to and from areas we have to go around equipment all the time.
"We've got trollies in corridors that should not really be there. It's a day-to-day challenge getting from A to B safely."
'Dingy and cluttered'
The trust's director of finance Neil Atkinson said: "The hospital is very dingy and cluttered and its look doesn't make a great impression for patients.
"We also have to put aside a lot of money for repairs, in the last few weeks we've had to fix a lot of roofing because we've had floods. This takes money away from frontline services."
Plans to build a so-called "super-hospital" for the area were mooted more than 20 years ago.
However, the project for the £460m 660-bed hospital at Wynyard Park, near Stockton, was axed in 2010 by the-then Treasury Chief Secretary Danny Alexander because it was not "affordable".
It would have replaced hospital buildings in Stockton and Hartlepool.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.