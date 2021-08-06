Victim dies before seeing Newcastle attempted rapist jailed
- Published
A man who tried to rape a woman - who has since died - in a daylight attack on a busy street has been jailed.
Istvan Stoberl, 29, tried to attack his victim, in her 50s, in City Road, Newcastle, in October but she fought back as witnesses called police.
The woman has since died from an unrelated medical condition before being able to see Stoberl jailed.
Stoberl, a Hungarian national living in Newcastle, pleaded guilty to attempted rape. He will be deported from the UK.
He was jailed for five years on Thursday at Newcastle Crown Court, where he was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register for life.
Stoberl admitted the charge in December.
Det Con Lee Boys, who led the investigation for Northumbria Police, called Stoberl "a dangerous and vile predator" and praised the victim's "great bravery".
"This has been a tragic case and utterly heart-breaking that the victim did not get to see justice being served following her untimely death.
"I hope this can however give some closure to her family that a sense of justice has been done and my thoughts continue to be with them at this very difficult time."
