Northumberland Santa impersonator sentenced for sexual assaults
- Published
A man who sexually assaulted two women while he was playing the part of Santa Claus has been sentenced.
Raymond Finn, 71, of Northumberland, touched both victims while employed as a festive entertainer dressed as Father Christmas in December 2018.
He was found guilty in May of three counts of sexual assault and on Wednesday was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months.
Police said Finn, of Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, had not shown any remorse.
Finn was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will have to sign the Sex Offenders' Register, both for seven years.
Finn was immediately sacked when his employer was told about the assaults and police were called.
Northumbria Police's safeguarding unit investigated and Finn was arrested.
Victims thanked
Newcastle Crown Court was told Finn had "smacked" the bottom of one victim and pushed his groin into her, the police force said.
He then tried to push his body against a second victim, police said.
Det Con Frank Cox, who led the investigation, thanked both victims for speaking out.
"Finn is a predator who thought it was acceptable to sexually touch women without their consent," he said.
"It is simply not acceptable and we will take action to put such offenders before the courts.
"At no point has Finn shown any remorse for what he has done."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.