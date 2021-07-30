Consett family devastated by driver's death in car crash
The family of a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash said they are devastated by their loss.
Kieron Towers, 21, was driving a Renault Clio which collided with a Toyota Aygo in Allensford, Consett, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday.
Three out of four Clio passengers were taken to hospital while the driver of the Aygo, a woman in her 60s, is also in hospital with serious injuries.
Durham Police is investigating.
A police spokesman said Mr Towers, from Consett, was declared dead at hospital after being taken from the site of the crash on Pemberton Road.
A statement from his family said: "Kieron was a much loved father, son, grandson, brother and uncle.
"We are all truly devastated about our loss and would ask to be left to grieve in peace."
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to make contact.
