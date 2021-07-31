Covid-19 absences close Tyneside medical centre
- Published
"Extreme staffing pressures" have led to the temporary closure of a Tyneside medical centre.
Levels of absences due to Covid-19 means Blaydon Urgent Treatment Centre will be shut on Saturday and Sunday.
Other staff are having to be moved and centralised to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust said.
The trust apologised for any inconvenience but said it was necessary to ensure services could run safely.
It said services in Gateshead were continuing to face unprecedented pressures due to Covid-19 cases, staff isolating and continuing high levels of emergency attendances.
Patients should "understand that you may not be seen in the same way as before the pandemic and virtual or telephone appointments are often more appropriate"
It urged people to keep their appointments, but if that was not possible then cancel in advance so time slots could be given to others.
The trust added: "Be kind - all our staff are doing their best to look after you, please be patient."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.