BBC News

Little Mix waxworks unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Published
image copyrightReuters
image captionWaxworks of Little Mix have been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London

Waxworks of girl group Little Mix have been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London.

The statues show the Shout Out To My Ex group as a four-piece before the departure of Jesy Nelson last December.

The exhibition features South Shields singers Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall with their band-mates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Nelson.

The group formed on the X Factor and have said they will continue as a trio following Nelson's departure.

image copyrightReuters
image captionSouth Shields duo Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall are part of the display
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe display also includes Jesy Nelson who left the band in December
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe final touches were applied before the figures were unveiled on Wednesday
image copyrightReuters
image captionLittle Mix fans were among the first to see the figures
image captionThe three remaining members of Little Mix have vowed to keep going as a trio

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story