Little Mix waxworks unveiled at Madame Tussauds
- Published
Waxworks of girl group Little Mix have been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London.
The statues show the Shout Out To My Ex group as a four-piece before the departure of Jesy Nelson last December.
The exhibition features South Shields singers Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall with their band-mates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Nelson.
The group formed on the X Factor and have said they will continue as a trio following Nelson's departure.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.