Newcastle fatal police chase crash witnesses sought
The police watchdog is appealing for witnesses to a crash during an officer pursuit in which two men died.
Connor Davison, 25, and Andrew Milburn, 28, were in a VW Golf which struck a Honda CR-V in Barrack Road, Newcastle at about 09:00 on Sunday.
A third man in his 20s who was in the Golf and a woman in her 50s from the Honda were seriously injured and are in a stable condition in hospital.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating.
The crash was referred to the IOPC as a matter of course, Northumbria Police has said previously, as officers had been following the VW because it was suspected to have been stolen.
'Tragic event'
In a statement released through Northumbria Police, Mr Milburn's family described him as a "caring, loving and happy son, brother, grandson, nephew and boyfriend".
They said he was "such a popular lad that touched the hearts of so many" and will be "sadly missed by all".
"Our thoughts and hopes now lie with the injured parties of this tragic event," the family said.
Miranda Biddle, IOPC regional director, said: "This was a tragic incident that has resulted in the deaths of two people, while two more remain in hospital.
"It is vital that we understand the circumstances that led up to this collision and our investigation will be carried out independently of the police."
She appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the organisation.
