Names released of men killed in Newcastle police chase crash

Published
image copyrightFamily handouts
image captionAndrew Millburn and Connor Davison were killed in the crash on Sunday

Police have released the names of two men who died in a crash during a pursuit by officers.

Connor Davison, 25, of Prudhoe, and Andrew Milburn, 28, of Crawcrook, died in the collision on Barrack Road in Newcastle on Sunday.

The men were in a suspected stolen VW Golf which collided with a Honda at about 09:00 while being pursued by Northumbria Police.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A statement released by Mr Davison's family on Tuesday said the 25-year-old was a "loving son, father, brother and partner".

"Connor will always be in our thoughts, hearts and will never be forgotten," the statement said.

A third man from the Golf and a woman from the Honda were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

