Newcastle Turkish baths to re-open after eight years
- Published
Turkish baths which were closed eight years ago as a council sought to save money are re-opening.
The Grade-II listed baths in Newcastle were closed amid protests in 2013 as the city council sought to save £100m.
Fusion Lifestyle has taken over and renovated the Northumberland Street baths, which first opened in 1928 and were one of only 11 such baths in the country.
There are rooms ranging in temperature from 40C to 70C, a pool and a gym.
Gregg Holland, regional business manager at Fusion Lifestyle, said: "It has been fantastic to be part of the team that has breathed life back into this unique building.
"We've worked with expert craftsmen throughout the renovation process to ensure we have retained as many of the original features as possible and we can now provide both a nostalgic and authentic experience for our customers.
"The City Baths have been enjoyed by generations of Geordies since they opened in 1928 and I'm incredibly proud to say that the Turkish Baths can now be enjoyed for generations to come."
