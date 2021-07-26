Retired LNER train nameplates sell for £12,000
- Published
Three nameplates from a retired fleet of trains have sold for more than £12,000 at auction.
The plates from the high-speed InterCity 125 fleet were sold by London North Eastern Railway (LNER) with money being raised for the Campaign Against Living Miserable (Calm) charity.
The 43274 Spirit of Sunderland plate fetched £4,600 with 43208 Lincolnshire Echo reaching £4,000 and 43257 Bounds Green £3,700.
The fleet was retired in 2019.
David Horne, LNER managing director, said: "We know these pieces of railway history are sought-after and we're delighted that they have raised so much money at auction.
"Calm's helpline services have seen unprecedented levels of demand over the past 16 months and we are aware of just how important their work is."
Simon Gunning, from Calm, said: "We've been bowled over by LNER's generosity, and the continued success of the nameplate auction."
In 2020, the sale of seven nameplates and a crest from the fleet raised £41,000 for Calm, the most popular being the Highland Chieftain which fetched £13,900.
