Rapist Anthony Burn jailed for life for abuse spanning 40 years
A prolific paedophile who carried out campaigns of rape against girls as young as nine over almost four decades has been jailed for life.
Anthony Burn abused his first victim in Northumberland in the 1980s when he was aged 17, and went on to abuse four others, and two more in Cambridgeshire.
At Newcastle Crown Court, the 57-year-old, of Sycamore Drive, Huntingdon, admitted 12 charges of rape.
The judge has now sentenced him to life with a minimum term of 15 years.
'Extremely dangerous'
An investigation by Northumbria Police was launched in 2018 when one of his victims spoke out, and inquiries led to Cambridgeshire, where Burn had moved to in the early 2000s.
This led to a joint investigation with the Cambridgeshire force which uncovered two more victims, bringing the total number to seven.
The court was told all of his victims were under the age of 16 when the abuse began, and one was repeatedly attacked over a period of 16 years.
Sentencing Burn, who also admitted a charge of sexual assault, Judge Christopher Prince described him as an "extremely dangerous offender".
He said: "The gravity and amount of offending is abhorrent to any right-thinking person.
"The risk in your case will continue, it would appear, until the day you die - it is certainly impossible to predict if it will ever end."
One of the victims from the Northumbria force area, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: "He lived in the estate where I lived, back then people would play outside, doors were left open.
"I was 12 years old, maybe younger, I had no support network and didn't think the police would believe me back in the 80s."
Describing the impact on her life, she added: "It was just a nightmare childhood, you lose trust in people.
"I've had failed relationships, my mental health was affected, I didn't gain any qualifications at school, I felt like I amounted to nothing then."
'Vile man'
However, once she felt able to report her abuse, she said the police were "amazing".
"I hoped I would be taken seriously and I was," she said.
"Times have changed. They have helped me all the way through it."
Det Con Dave Heginbottom from Northumbria Police said: "This has been a horrific ordeal for all of these victims.
"To think they have suffered in silence for so many years is devastating.
"The victims have been so strong throughout this investigation and it is with their bravery this vile man is behind bars."