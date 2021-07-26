South Shields rape: Image of man issued by detectives
- Published
Police investigating the rape of a woman in her home have issued images of a man they want to trace.
A woman was attacked after meeting a man in South Shields on Tuesday 6 July, Northumbria Police said.
She is understood to have met the man at South Shields Metro station after a night out and walked home with him.
Detectives are keen to speak with the man in the images who is believed to have been near the Metro station at the same time as the woman.
She is being supported by officers while investigations continue.
