Two die in Newcastle stolen car police chase
- Published
Two men were killed when a suspected stolen car crashed during a police pursuit.
The men were in a Volkswagen Golf that failed to stop for officers before it collided with a Honda in Barrack Road, Newcastle, at about 08:30 BST.
Another man in the Golf and a woman in the Honda were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Northumbria Police said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The force said the watchdog would conduct an investigation as a result of the mandatory referral.
