Sunderland cyclist's headcam footage snares dangerous driver
- Published
A dangerous driver who narrowly missed a cyclist and then lied about being behind the wheel was caught out by the rider's headcam footage.
The cyclist was on Suffolk Street, Sunderland, in April 2019 when a VW Passat flew past him at high speed on the wrong side of the road.
Kyle Walsh, 33, of Cairo Street, was identified when police saw the video.
He was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court for six months for dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.
Walsh narrowly missed a cyclist as he sped through #Hendon in 2019 but when he received a letter from police in the post he claimed a friend was driving.— Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) July 20, 2021
But when we carried out enquiries we found his friend couldn't have been driving - because they were in prison. pic.twitter.com/f7MtpyDQfU
Northumbria Police said the 38-year-old cyclist noticed that his rear-view footage showed the car weaving in and out of traffic at high speed, going on the wrong side of the road and narrowly avoiding a collision.
Officers discovered Walsh was one of the named drivers on the insurance policy, but he claimed a friend had been driving and returned the fixed penalty notice.
However, when police checked on the man Walsh said was responsible it was found he was on remand in prison at the time.
Officers reviewed the cyclist's footage and were able to identify Walsh behind the wheel.
'Tried to squirm out of trouble'
Ch Insp Mick Hall, of Northumbria Police, said the case, heard on Monday, showed the value of reporting footage to police.
"The driving on display was appalling and it is by luck, not judgment, that nobody was injured," he said.
"Walsh was travelling at high speeds and into oncoming traffic on what was a minor road in an area where there is a high number of pedestrians.
"But when he was reported for his offences he refused to take responsibility and tried to squirm his way out of a criminal prosecution."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.