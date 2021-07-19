BBC News

Sunderland scrapyard fire challenging amid warm weather

Published
image copyrightTyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service
image captionMore than 30 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze in Hendon

A fire has broken out at a scrapyard in Sunderland, with crews working to control the blaze amid the "extremely torturous" heat from the weather.

More than 30 firefighters are at the site in Hendon Street, with the alarm raised just after 11:00 BST.

The Tyne and Wear service said the fire was "serious" and teams were working amid "challenging temperatures".

A large amount of material is on fire, but there are no reports of any injuries, the service said.

image captionIt is not known how the blaze started

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Peter Heath from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said crews were expected to be at the scene for "many hours"

"It's extremely torturous to work in this heat but the firefighters are committed to it, we are systematically working to deal with this fire," he said.

Residents are being encouraged to keep windows and doors closed and people should avoid the area.

Seven fire engines, including teams from Newcastle, Gateshead and South Shields, were called to the scene, along with two equipped with aerial ladders.

