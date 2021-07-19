William Campbell denies murdering Samuel Campbell in Sunderland
A man has denied murdering his brother.
William Campbell, 25, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Samuel Campbell, 24, when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.
Samuel Campbell was pronounced dead at his family home on Park Avenue in the Silksworth area of Sunderland on 18 June.
William Campbell, of Allen Court, Stokesley, is due to stand trial on 13 December. He was remanded into custody.
