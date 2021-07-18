Easington Colliery listed school demolition set to start
- Published
The demolition of an "eyesore" former County Durham school is set to begin, despite it being a listed building.
Easington Colliery Primary School has been empty since 1997, with various owners failing to find a use for it.
The council took back control of it after it became a target for vandals and the authority said its rundown appearance impacted on property prices.
The site will now be cleared to create a small park until a permanent use for the land is found.
It follows a Durham County Council public consultation in which 91% of those who replied agreed with the demolition plans.
More than 60% described the Grade II-listed building as an eyesore and felt it was demoralising, while 88% believed that demolishing the buildings would have a positive impact on them or their business.
While noting the loss of the listed buildings, Historic England lodged no objections to Durham County Council's planning department ruling.
Preparatory works for the demolitions, which are expected to take about 16 weeks, have now begun.
Councillor James Rowlandson, cabinet member for resources, investment and assets, said: "It is great to see that the situation is now moving forward, and residents will soon be able to see a significant improvement into their local community."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.