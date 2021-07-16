Durham A1 crash: Motorway shut for 12 hours as police fear deaths
- Published
A motorway remains closed as emergency services continue painstaking work at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in which people are believed to have died.
The northbound carriageway of the A1(M) at Bowburn, between Bradbury and Carrville, County Durham, has been shut for more than 12 hours following the crash at 18:20 BST on Thursday.
Several vehicles were involved in the pile-up and a lorry burst into flames.
Durham Police said there "appear to have been fatalities".
Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said it had taken more than an hour to put out the lorry fire.
Seven crews, including a specialist unit from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, had been sent to the site, it said.
The Great North Air Ambulance was also deployed to transport casualties.
