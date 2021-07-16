Hoppings Newcastle funfair halted for second year
- Published
A travelling funfair billed as Europe's largest has been cancelled for a second year due to the "knock-on" effects of the pandemic, organisers have said.
The Hoppings, held on Newcastle's Town Moor with usually about 300 rides, was scheduled for 19-30 August.
Organiser Crow Events had moved it from its normal slot in June.
However, the firm has confirmed it has called it off again because the pandemic meant it could not run the fair at its "usual scale".
The event dates back to 1882 and attracts about 300,000 visitors a year.
Crow Events, which took over management of the Hoppings from the Freemen of Newcastle, said it had been a "difficult decision"
A spokesman said: "The event was initially postponed from its usual date and rescheduled to take place at the end of August, in the hope that the effects of the pandemic would have been largely resolved.
"However following monitoring and review of the ongoing issues it has been assessed that it will not be practical to hold an event which would be in keeping with traditions and expectations of this iconic event.
"We know how disappointing this is, but we're sure everyone will understand why this decision has been made.
"We look forward to the return of the Hoppings in June 2022. Planning has already commenced for what we hope will be a very special and massive return event."
The fair is believed to take its name from an old English word for dance.
The rides and amusements spend the rest of the year distributed between other fairs across the country.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.