Durham A1 motorway crash: Police report fatalities
A number of people are believed to have died in a motorway crash involving two lorries and several cars, police have said.
It happened on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M) at Bowburn, between Bradbury and Carrville, at 18:20 BST.
The motorway has been closed in both directions.
Appealing for dashcam footage of the crash, Durham Police said there "appear to have been fatalities".
The North East Ambulance Service said it was "incredibly busy" dealing with the crash, which it warned could lead to delays in it attending other emergencies in the area.
The motorway is expected to remain shut for a number of hours and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
