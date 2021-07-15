Sherburn Hill dog attack leaves woman hurt and pet killed
A woman has been injured and her dog killed after being mauled by three rottweilers.
The woman - in her 60s - had been out walking her dog in Sherburn Hill, County Durham, when they were attacked at about 19:00 BST on Tuesday.
Her cavapoo died in the attack. A second dog was also attacked and is receiving treatment.
Three dogs have since been seized by Durham Police and a woman has been interviewed by officers.
The dogs which attacked the woman and her pet are believed to have been running loose before the attack.
'Shocking incident'
Police officers called to the scene managed to contain the dogs they seized in a garden in the nearby village of Littletown.
Neighbourhood sergeant Kevin Hall said: "This is a shocking incident and it was especially traumatic for the woman who tried to save her pet.
"We would appeal to anyone with any information to come forward and speak to us."
A 56-year-old woman has been interviewed by police while investigations continue into what happened.
