Bradford couple killed in Simonburn motorbike crash on holiday
- Published
A married couple who died in a motorbike crash have "left a huge hole in the hearts" of their loved ones, their family has said.
Edward Trett, 68, who was known as Ted, and Heather MacGregor, 72, died at the scene of the crash in Simonburn, Northumberland, on 25 June.
The couple, from Bradford, were on holiday when their motorbike and sidecar collided with a car.
Northumbria Police described the couple's deaths as "tragic".
A spokesman said the crash happened at about 15:30 BST opposite the New Kennels.
In a statement released through the police, the couple's family said they were both "very experienced riders" who "shared a life-long passion for motorcycles".
"Having been very active in motorcycle clubs and the rally scene throughout the UK and across Europe since the 1960s, they have left a huge hole in the hearts of their families and many, many friends," the statement said.
Sgt Steve Chappell said: "This was a tragic incident which sadly took the lives of two people who had been visiting Northumberland as part of their holiday. Our thoughts are with Ted and Heather's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.
"Our investigation remains ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances leading up to this collision and would ask that anyone who has information, or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident gets in touch with us as soon as possible."
