Covid: Newcastle hospitals allow isolating staff back to work
Newcastle hospital staff who have been in close proximity to someone with coronavirus may still be allowed to work if they have no symptoms.
Newcastle Hospitals NHS Trust said it was facing "unprecedented" staffing pressures because of the number having to self isolate.
Some staff have Covid but many are off work because they, or their children, have been identified as contacts.
The trust said no-one would be forced to come into work.
"We are using further guidance we have received from Public Health England North East to help us take a pragmatic approach to managing staff absences," a spokesperson said.
"In some circumstances where staff receive an advisory alert to say they have been in 'close proximity' of an unknown person after visiting a venue we will carry out an individual risk assessment and ask our staff to get tested daily - provided they have no symptoms of Covid-19 - and to remain vigilant of any symptoms."
Maintaining services
Staff developing symptoms, or returning a positive Covid test, would be required to isolate immediately.
Newcastle's director of public health said the change in the trust's internal policy was in response to "pressures created not so much by those suffering severe Covid, but increasingly by self-isolation of milder cases and their contacts".
Prof Eugene Milne said health bosses were "anxious to maintain services as much and as safely as possible".
"At this stage in the pandemic, with near universal double-vaccine coverage of relevant NHS staff, appropriate use of PPE, and application of testing, the trust is well-placed to do this safely," he said.
The health service in the region has urged people to use NHS 111, their GP or local pharmacy before visiting accident and emergency departments, while GPs have said they are also experiencing increased pressure.
Anyone suspecting they have Covid-19 should call 119 for a test or visit www.nhs.uk.
