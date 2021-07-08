Sunderland man jailed for brother's one-punch death
A former amateur boxer who caused the death of his brother with a single punch has been jailed.
Jordan Bell, 27, was found in a critical condition outside a Sunderland nightclub in July 2020 and died in hospital two weeks later.
Dominic Robson admitted manslaughter during a previous appearance at Newcastle Crown Court.
The 26-year-old, of Birchwood, Sunderland, has now been jailed for five years and two months.
The court heard Robson and Jordan Bell were brothers but grew up apart after they were adopted by different families when young.
They had been having a drink on the evening of 10 July when a row broke out, which continued in the street.
Robson swung a punch at his brother who sustained catastrophic injuries when he fell to the ground, hitting his head off the concrete.
Shaun Routledge, defending, said Robson was full of remorse and that the punch was not premeditated.
He said: "There was no animosity between the brothers but for a stupid argument between the pair of them which might have lasted five minutes."
In victim statements Mr Bell's parents, who adopted him when he was six, said that their hearts had been "ripped out".
His sister Sarah Bell said: "How can you comprehend one brother killing another? Well, you just can't."
Det Insp Phil Bowles, of Northumbria Police, said: "Robson's decision that night has not only taken away his brother's future, but ruined several lives forever.
"Robson made a choice when turning to violence and sadly that decision has had heartbreaking consequences."
