Police search for missing father and four-year-old son
- Published
Police are trying to trace a missing father and his four-year-old son who have not been seen since Sunday.
Ian Malone, 44, did not return home after leaving an address in Rowlands Gill, Gateshead, with his child, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
Northumbria Police said their priority is ensuring both are safe.
Mr Malone is white, about 5ft 5in tall, with mousey-brown hair and was last seen wearing black clothing, a black face mask and carrying a black bag.
Det Ch Insp Jane Fairlamb said: "We need to trace their whereabouts as soon as possible.
"We are now asking for help from anyone who may know where they are. If you can help then please contact us immediately."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.