Britishvolt gigafactory: 'Game changer' car battery plant approved
Plans for a huge electric car battery "gigafactory" which it is claimed will create 3,000 jobs have been approved.
Northumberland County Council described the plant on the site of the former Blyth power station would be a "game changer."
It has granted planning permission to Britishvolt to build on the 235-acre (95 hectare) site.
The company said the plant would be operational by 2023 and bring "much needed" employment to the region.
It is hoped that the factory will eventually produce enough lithium-ion batteries for 300,000 electric cars a year by 2027.
Britishvolt's chairman, Peter Rolton, said: "This is a huge win, not only for Britishvolt, but also the people of Northumberland.
"The gigaplant will bring with it much need employment, totally regenerating the area.
"Britishvolt has a strong social values agenda, as well as a world-class environmental, social and governance framework.
"At our very heart is doing the right thing - this project is on the roadmap to a low carbon, sustainable future."
The £2.6bn factory will be the largest single industrial investment in the North East since the arrival of Nissan, according to the company.
Council leader Glen Sanderson said: "We're absolutely delighted this gigaplant has been granted planning permission. It's a real game changer for Northumberland.
"It's fantastic news - not just for the local area, but the wider county and the whole region.
"Here in Northumberland we're at the forefront of the offshore renewable energy industry and this is a massive boost."
Last week, it was announced that Nissan's partner, Envision AESC, will build an electric battery plant to supply an expansion of electric vehicle production at its plant in Sunderland.