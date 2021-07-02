Sunderland cancer mum owes £100k win to 'lucky' elephants
- Published
A woman who got the all-clear from cancer won £100,000 on a National Lottery scratch card days later.
Louise Tate, 42, from Sunderland, started collecting elephants during her treatment for skin cancer when friends suggested to her that they were lucky.
Mrs Tate, a pharmacy assistant, won the top prize on the scratchcard - which featured three elephants - days after getting the all-clear from doctors.
The melanoma developed behind one of her eyes during lockdown.
She had to undergo surgery to have her left eye removed.
Friends had told her elephants bring good luck and she said: "I felt I needed enormous amounts of luck so I started to collect them.
"Every time I went out I would try to buy an elephant, and friends would arrive at the house with elephant ornaments for me too.
"The last six months have been incredibly difficult at times and my family and friends have been hugely supportive and rallied round.
"I just couldn't quite believe it when I bought the scratchcard and I scratched three 'very lucky' elephants, scooping me the top prize of £100,000."
Mrs Tate is now looking forward to paying off the mortgage and visiting Florida with her husband Stuart and their two children.
She also plans to adopt an elephant and buy a gold elephant pendant with her winnings.
