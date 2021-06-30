Gardener who inherited Northumberland castle puts it on market
A gardener who inherited a 14th Century castle when its owner died three years ago has put the property on the market with an asking price of £1.4m.
Kay Seymour-Walker, an architect and civil engineer, left the Grade I listed Embleton Tower, in Northumberland, to his employee in 2018.
The gardener, who does not want to be named, provided daily care and companionship to the widower.
Mr Seymour-Walker frequently referred to him as "the son he never had".
Property consultancy Galbraith, which is handling the sale, said the bequest of the property in the village of Embleton had been "completely unexpected".
Mr Seymour-Walker moved to Embleton Tower following his retirement.
Sam Gibson, of Galbraith, said: "Widowed and without children, in his later years he came to rely on his gardener, who Mr Seymour frequently referred to as the son he never had, for daily care and companionship.
"On his death he bequeathed the entire property to his friend. This is a touching story of friendship and devotion going beyond the ties of family.
"Embleton Tower is considerably larger than his requirements, which presents a superb opportunity for a new owner to modernise and develop the property into an outstanding family home."
The property, which is less than a mile from the coast, was built in 1395 at a cost of £40 and has eight bedrooms, seven reception rooms, a conservatory, a library in the original turreted stone tower and is set in 3.5 acres (1.4 hectares) of grounds.
